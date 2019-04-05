Live Sky Sports Premier League fixtures announced for May

Watch the Premier League title race unfold on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced its latest set of live Premier League fixtures, with key showdowns in the title race and the battle for the top four both on the schedule for May.

As the title race nears its pulsating climax, the top two will each feature on the crucial penultimate weekend of the season.

Champions Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad on Saturday, May 4, while the following afternoon sees title rivals Liverpool travel to Newcastle United.

New PL games live on Sky Sports in May (*Subject to movement due to UCL) Fri 3 Everton vs Burnley 8pm Sat 4 Man City vs Leicester 12.30pm* Sun 5 Huddersfield vs Man Utd 2pm* Sun 5 Newcastle vs Liverpool 4.30pm* Mon 6 Bournemouth vs Tottenham 8pm*

Meanwhile, Champions League-chasing Manchester United face already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday, May 5, with fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham also in action on Monday Night Football as Mauricio Pochettino's side face a tough-looking trip to Bournemouth.

The weekend kicks off with a Friday Night Football clash between Everton and Burnley from Goodison Park.

