Benjamin Mendy promises to follow Pep Guardiola's rules after Manchester City comeback

Benjamin Mendy made his first appearance since January, and his first start since November, in Manchester City's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton on Saturday

Benjamin Mendy has promised to follow Pep Guardiola's rules after making his first start since November in Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton.

The France international has suffered numerous injuries since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2017, and underwent meniscus surgery in November that restricted him to just one substitute appearance in five months.

However, Mendy's discipline has also come into question during his time in Manchester. He was disciplined for reporting late for treatment on an injury in September, and was reportedly spotted in a nightclub hours before City's game against Fulham last weekend.

But after completing 79 minutes of City's Wembley win against Brighton, Mendy said: "I feel so good, and I am very happy. The team-mates and the staff have been really good.

"I am not a doctor. I follow the rules. This injury - when I came back sometimes the swelling stayed. But now it's good, we can forget the past and think about the future. I feel really fit and I want to give everything I can to help my team. I have missed a lot of games.

"We will have a good rest and we will follow the rules. We are happy and we want to win as many trophies as possible. So we try to play good, to give everything for the fans. That is what we did."