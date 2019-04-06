Kyle Walker deserved Wembley red card, says Brighton's Chris Hughton

Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Kyle Walker go head-to-head

Brighton manager Chris Hughton believes Kyle Walker should have been sent off during their FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester City.

An altercation between Walker and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the first half saw the City right-back appear to push his forehead into the face of the Brighton midfielder, but referee Anthony Taylor showed him just a yellow card. VAR then reviewed the incident, but upheld the decision of the official.

"In my opinion it was a red card," said Hughton. "We ask players to be honest and Alireza doesn't make a big meal of it, when we certainly would have seen in the past players going down clutching their heads and rolling on the floor.

"There would have been numerous circumstances where that action would have got someone a red card. I think there was sufficient force in the action to warrant that."

Hughton, who saw his side beaten by an early Gabriel Jesus goal at Wembley, admits extra frustration due to the fact VAR was in operation - but, despite the decision, he still supports the technology.

"We are at the stage now where everyone is pushing for it," continued the Brighton boss. "I'm probably one that's been converted a little bit and I'm still not sure how far it's going to take us, but it's even more disappointing because VAR was there.

"But the reaction of Alireza was correct, because it's not his response to get the right decision, it's down to the officials."

Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring the winning goal

Hughton probably feared the worst for his side after going behind so early on, but they put up an excellent fight and pushed City all the way.

He now wants Brighton to take that level of performance into their fight for survival in the Premier League. The Seagulls are 16th in the table and five points clear of the drop with seven games to play.

"To run a team like City that close takes a huge effort," said Hughton. "It's a very tired dressing room but the level we were able to reach today is something we need to take into forthcoming games.

"It has been a wonderful journey and we are happiest for the club and the supporters, you can see by how many have turned up today what it means to them.

"But the Premier League is more important for us and on Monday morning our Premier League heads need to be on, because we have got a fight on our hands and everyone is working hard to get the results we need as quickly as possible."