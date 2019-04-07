Sergio Aguero trains with Man City at the Valley ahead of Tottenham Champions League clash

Sergio Aguero trained with his Manchester City team-mates at the Valley on Sunday. (Picture: @ManCity)

Sergio Aguero trained with his Manchester City team-mates in a major boost to his hopes of returning from injury in the Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham this week.

The City squad trained at Charlton's the Valley Stadium in south east London on Sunday, having stayed in the capital following their FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton at Wembley.

Leroy Sane and Fabian Delph were also part of the session at Charlton's home. (Picture: @ManCity)

Striker Aguero did not make the match-day squad for the 1-0 win, which kept alive City's dream of a momentous quadruple of trophies this season, due to a muscle strain.

The Man City players were in good spirits after booking their place it the FA Cup final via victory over Brighton.

But manager Pep Guardiola said they would assess the Argentinian during training on Sunday to see if he could feature in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Spurs' new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday - and he was pictured taking part in the session at Charlton's home.

Man City trained at the Valley after deciding to stay in the capital between their FA Cup semi-final and Champions League quarter-final.

Guardiola said at Wembley on Saturday: "He is much much better. Still he didn't train one single training session with us. Tomorrow in training we are going to see whether he will be able to play the next game or Crystal Palace."

Aguero has scored 29 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, in another season year for the 30-year-old.