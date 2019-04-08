Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must overcome fatigue as they chase quadruple

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City currently have eight matches scheduled for April

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot use fatigue as an excuse as they continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple.

City face Tottenham on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, just three days after they beat Brighton to secure a place in the FA Cup final.

On the other hand, Tottenham will go into the clash against Guardiola's side having not played for six days, but the manager says City must battle through any tiredness they may be feeling.

He told the club's website: "Of course, it's an advantage [for Tottenham] but to fight for everything, you have to overcome that.

"Spurs have had six days to prepare and we have had two-and-a-half, but when you play this amount of games and win the Carabao Cup, it's normal.

"If we were out of the cup, we would have had more days. Big clubs don't complain about these situations. We are enjoying it a lot.

City overcame Brighton 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final

"We have already succeeded - it's an incredible season for us. I know we will be judged on the titles we win but this season already is incredible.

"I've said many times in press conferences that it's almost impossible [to win the quadruple]. We are surviving and we will see. Believe me, I am not focusing on it.

"If and when we lose, I will say to the players that they are my heroes. It's incredible what they have done so far."

City have remarkably won 22 of their last 23 matches in all competitions, a run dating back to December 30, but Guardiola says they cannot relax if they want to add more titles to the Carabao Cup they won in February.

"It's not bad! If we want to be in contention for the competitions, we have to make these kind of numbers.

"It's really good, but we don't have time to tell ourselves how good we are! We just don't drink any alcohol, we eat well, train and prepare for Spurs."