Tottenham vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Tottenham are still without Ben Davies and Matt Doherty for the Premier League visit of Manchester United.

2:21 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho discusses his side's positive preparations for their match against Manchester United

Davies has an ankle problem suffered before the recent international break. Fellow full-back Doherty's muscle injury, sustained while away on Republic of Ireland duty, also keeps him out.

Boss Jose Mourinho has no other selection concerns as his side try to get their Champions League hopes back on track.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw available for Sunday's match.

Rashford had been a doubt for Thursday's Europa League tie at Granada but scored and lasted 65 minutes before being taken off to protect an ongoing ankle complaint.

Shaw came off at the break with an unspecified issue that Solskjaer hopes will not rule him out of the trip to Spurs, which Anthony Martial, Phil Jones (both knee) and Eric Bailly (Covid-19) will miss.

Solskjaer would not confirm whether David de Gea, who started in Spain, or Dean Henderson would start in goal in the capital.

How to follow

2:15 A preview of Matchweek 31 from the Premier League as Man City host Leeds, Manchester United travel to Tottenham and Leicester face West Ham

Tottenham vs Man Utd will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Sunday 11th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Jones Knows prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a fine job up until now at managing Manchester United's workload. Clearly, the Europa League has taken precedence but one-goal wins over Brighton and West Ham have kept the wolves from the door in that regard despite performances not really matching their usual standards. That was the case on Thursday night too against Granada. It was job done but nothing more.

I would fancy a fully-rested Spurs at 15/8 with Sky Bet to seriously trouble them here, much like Leicester did in the FA Cup after the away trip to AC Milan.

This may prove a little contradictory but despite not liking the price for an away win, the 7/2 with Sky Bet for United to be awarded a penalty certainly has a touch of value about it. This Tottenham back four are an accident waiting to happen. They have already conceded seven penalties this season in the Premier League with a tendency to make rash challenges against fellow top-six contenders. City, United, Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal have all won a penalty against Spurs this season.

here they come against a team full of trickery and pace in the final third that have won nine already this campaign and one in the win on Thursday night.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Manchester United to win a penalty (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win over Brighton in the Premier League

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Tottenham in the Premier League

Opta stats

Having beaten Manchester United 6-1 earlier this season, Spurs are looking to record their first league double over the Red Devils since the 1989-90 season under Terry Venables.

Manchester United have won just one of their last eight away Premier League matches against Spurs (D4 L3), a 1-0 win at Wembley in January 2019.

The record for goals scored against Manchester United by an opponent in a Premier League season is seven, achieved by four clubs. The last team to score more than seven in a top-flight season were Spurs in 1962-63 (8), while the last team to hit double figures were Aston Villa and Newcastle during 1930-31 (11 each).

Spurs could become the first team to record a Premier League double over Man Utd since Man City in 2018-19, while they could be the first side to do so against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd side. The last team to do a league double over Solskjaer were Ranheim against Molde in the 2018 Norwegian Eliteserien.

Tottenham have failed to win a league-high six Premier League matches this season in which they were leading at half-time, with Spurs going on to draw all six such games.

Manchester United are unbeaten in each of their last 22 Premier League away games (W14 D8) - only Arsenal between August 2001-September 2002 (23 games) and April 2003-September 2004 (27 games) have registered longer such away runs in English top-flight history.

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour who explains why April could be a decisive month for Tottenham's next steps as a club, while Sky Sports football writer Jack Wilkinson reacts to Man Utd's Europa League win and assesses their chances of getting some revenge for their big defeat to Spurs earlier this season.

Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright is also on the show, looking back at two contrasting performances from Liverpool and the reasons behind their inconsistency, as well as previewing a big top-four race clash between surprise package West Ham and Leicester. He also makes his Pitch for the weekend about an important game at the other end of the table between Burnley and Newcastle.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox