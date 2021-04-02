Pick your Premier League Team of the Year: Who makes your XI from the 2020/21 season?

Who makes your Premier League Team of the Year from the 2020/21 season? Have your say in our team selector.

With Manchester City running away with the Premier League, Pep Guardiola is sure to see plenty of his star men included in the best XI from the season, which will be selected towards the end of the season by PFA members.

Last season's Team of the Year was dominated by champions Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane making the side, but how many of Jurgen Klopp's side make your 2020/21 side after their slump?

Elsewhere in the 19/20 team were Leicester players Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy, and with Brendan Rodgers' side again exceeding expectations this season, several of his men will be in the running.

Nick Pope made last year's team, but he faces stiff competition this season, up against the likes of Man City's Ederson (16 clean sheets), Aston Villa's Emi Martinez (14 clean sheets), Chelsea's Edouard Mendy (14 clean sheets) and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel (10 clean sheets).

Who makes your XI for this year?

