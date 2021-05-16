Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust to meet with club board

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust will meet the club's board on Tuesday as they aim to repair a damaged relationship.
The fans group have been at loggerheads with the club following their involvement in the failed European Super League, with a public back-and-forth playing out over the last couple of weeks.
THST called for the resignation of Spurs' executive board and refused to meet them in the wake of the ESL, a move which was criticised by the club this week.
We have agreed with @SpursOfficial that THFC Board representatives will meet with @THSTOfficial Board representatives on Tuesday 18 May to discuss the Club’s proposals for an Advisory Panel and fan representation at Board level.— THST (@THSTOfficial) May 16, 2021
We’ll update THST members ASAP after the meeting.
In the same announcement, Spurs revealed they are introducing an elected fan representative on to their board and the two parties will now meet to discuss the mechanics of that.
A tweet on THST's account read: "We have agreed with @SpursOfficial that THFC board representatives will meet with @THSTOfficial board representatives on Tuesday 18 May to discuss the club's proposals for an Advisory Panel and fan representation at board level.
"We'll update THST members ASAP after the meeting."
Spurs fans have planned a number of protests to show their discontent at chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC, with one happening before a recent Premier League game with Southampton and another on Saturday lunchtime.