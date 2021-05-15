Tottenham supporters hold protest against club owners ENIC and chairman Daniel Levy as Super League fallout continues

Tottenham supporters gathered in their numbers on Saturday to protest against the club's owners ENIC and chairman Daniel Levy.

The fallout has continued at the other clubs involved in the breakaway plans, most notably at Manchester United where grievances against the Glazer family were aired before their game against Liverpool.

Saturday's demonstration began around midday and saw some fans carry banners - including one that read 'Enic out - Levy out; £nic puts profit before glory, enough is enough'.

Image: Supporters gathered outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Those gathering were also venting their frustrations at the club's recent lack of silverware and expressing dissatisfaction with the way the team have been directed by the hierarchy off the pitch.

Earlier this week, and in response to the damage caused by the ESL announcement, the club confirmed they will appoint a supporter to their board as a non-executive member.

Image: There was a police presence at the Tottenham protest

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho last month days before their League Cup final defeat to Manchester City and have former player Ryan Mason in temporary charge until the end of the season.

They have won two of the three Premier League games that Mason has overseen but are all but out of contention to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Image: Crowds congregated from midday onwards

The club could secure Europa League football next campaign, before facing difficult decisions about their next steps as they search for a permanent successor to Mourinho.

There are other issues at stake, too, with Harry Kane recently fuelling speculation about his long-term future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by reiterating his desire to win trophies.

While Levy would have to sanction any departure - and Kane is under contract until 2024 - coming to a resolution that suits all parties will be a priority heading into next season, as will Mason's call for fan unity.