Joachim Andersen: Tottenham keen on signing Lyon defender who is currently on loan to Fulham

Denmark international Joachim Andersen has made 29 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League so far this season after joining on a season-long loan from Lyon in October; Ligue 1 club value centre-back at around £20m

Friday 14 May 2021 17:28, UK

April 18, 2021, London, United Kingdom: London, England, 18th April 2021. Joachim Andersen of Fulham during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage(Credit Image: © David Klein/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Joachim Andersen could remain in London next season with Spurs

Tottenham are keen on signing Lyon defender Joachim Andersen in the summer.

The Denmark international has impressed in the Premier League this season on loan at Fulham, and will return to his parent club in June.

However, he could be on the move again if Spurs meet Lyon's valuation of around £20m.

Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have primarily occupied the centre-back position this season and the club are keen to add one more defender to their ranks.

Spurs also signed Wales centre-back Joe Rodon from Swansea in October 2020 for a fee of around £11m on a five-year contract.

Andersen has made 29 league appearances for the Cottagers, scoring one goal and captaining Scott Parker's side for most of the campaign which ultimately ended in relegation.

The 24-year-old originally joined Lyon in a £21.6m deal from Sampdoria in 2019 but struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Ligue 1, starting 17 games overall.

He has four senior caps for Denmark and could feature in his country's Euro 2020 campaign as they face Finland, Belgium and Russia in Group B.

Spurs next host Wolves in the Premier League on Super Sunday, live at 4.05pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

