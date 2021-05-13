Tottenham vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sport

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2.05pm).

Team news

Ben Davies will be missing for Tottenham against Wolves.

The Wales left-back is still struggling with an ankle injury and interim boss Ryan Mason does not expect him to play again this term. Spurs have no other injury concerns as they try and get a firm grip on European qualification.

Willy Boly is available for Wolves' trip to north London after returning to training. The defender had been out after struggling to recover from Covid-19 but is expected to be available.

Marcal (hip) is close to a return but Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) are out.

How to follow

Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday 16th May 2:00pm Kick off 2:05pm

Jones Knows' prediction

I nearly spat my coffee out when seeing what price Tottenham were here. How anyone could seriously back them at 1/2 with Sky Bet - it has to be up there as one of the worst prices of the season against a team that have won on their last two visits to playing Spurs away from home.

I don't like trusting teams that rely on individuals. Cohesion, teamwork and spirit remains such an underrated aspect of trying to analyse the functionality of a team. And, as we've seen for months now, Tottenham's can be questioned even despite the removal of Jose Mourinho.

1:03 Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says the opinion of their fans is crucial, amid expected protests tomorrow as frustration remains over the club's involvement in failed European Super League plans.

The brilliance of Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son continues to paper over the cracks at the club. Their deadly finishing means Spurs have the best shot conversion (15.3 per cent) in the Premier League despite averaging only 11.4 shots per game as a team - which is the lowest Tottenham have averaged in a Premier League season since Opta started keeping records in 2003/04.

This means there is value to be had getting Wolves very much on our side. The 6/4 for Wolves to win or draw is a solid price for those that like a short one but I'll be playing Nuno's boys to win the game by one goal at 7/1 with Sky Bet. A one-goal margin victory has copped in 10 of Wolves' 12 wins this season.

BETTING ANGLE: Wolves to win by exactly one goal (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Defeat at Leeds means Tottenham remain eight points shy of the top four with just three games to go. So only three victories will do - had Chelsea beaten Arsenal, their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League would already be over.

More realistically, Tottenham are in contention to qualify for the Europa League - and the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

It's also worth noting that Tottenham's goal difference - plus 20 - is so superior to Everton's - plus 4 - that it effectively counts as an extra point over Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Opta stats

Tottenham Hotspur have lost three of their six home Premier League games against Wolves (50%), only losing a higher percentage of home games against Nottingham Forest in the competition (60%).

Wolves have won their last two away Premier League matches against Spurs and have won three there in total, their joint-most on the road against an opponent in the competition, along with West Ham United.

Spurs have lost 11 Premier League matches this season, as many as they lost in 2019-20. Five of those defeats have been by 2+ goals, their most in a season since 2014-15 (also 5).

Wolves have won three of their last five Premier League matches (D1 L1), as many as they managed in their previous 17 such games (W3 D6 L8).

Spurs haven't lost any of their last 19 home Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the bottom half of the league (W15 D4) since losing 1-0 to Newcastle United back in August 2019.

Since they returned to the Premier League in 2018-19, only Manchester United have won more points from losing positions than Wolves (51), coming from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in their last match.

Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo has won his first two away Premier League matches against Spurs - a win here would see him become the first manager in Premier League history to win his first three away matches against Spurs.

Under manager Nuno Espírito Santo, 87 of Wolves' 133 Premier League goals have been scored in the second half (65.4%) - this is the highest percentage of goals scored in the second half for any manager to have seen 100+ goals scored in their favour in Premier League history.

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in four goals in three Premier League appearances under Ryan Mason (3 goals, 1 assist), scoring in each of his last three matches. He has only netted in four consecutive Premier League appearances once previously, doing so in April 2017.

Wolves winger Adama Traoré has been involved in four goals in his last six Premier League appearances (2 goals, 2 assists) following a run in which he didn't score or assist in 35 consecutive games. All seven of his Premier League goals have been scored in the second half, the most of any player to never score in the first half of a match.

