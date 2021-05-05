Premier League live on Sky Sports: Penultimate round of games to be played across Tuesday May 18 and Wednesday May 19

The dates for the penultimate round of 2020/21 Premier League games have been confirmed, plus the rearranged match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which will be live on Sky Sports on Thursday, May 13.
The postponement of United vs Liverpool on Sunday has forced a reconfiguring of the fixtures scheduled for week beginning Monday, May 10 and means United will play three games in five days.
United - who are away to Aston Villa on Sunday, May 9 at 2.05pm - will now play Leicester on Tuesday, May 11 at 6pm (previously Wednesday, May, 12), and Liverpool on Thursday, May 13 at 8.15pm, with both games at Old Trafford.
Man Utd's new fixture list
Roma vs Man Utd - Europa League - Thu, May 6, 8pm
Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Premier League - Sun, May 9, 2.05pm
Man Utd vs Leicester - Premier League - Tue, May 11, 6pm
Man Utd vs Liverpool - Premier League - Thu, May 13, 8.15pm
Man Utd vs Fulham - Premier League - Tue, May 18, 6pm
Wolves vs Man Utd - Premier League - Sun, May 23, 4pm
Europa League final (should they qualify) - Wed, May 26, 8pm
To accommodate that rescheduling, Southampton vs Crystal Palace remains on Tuesday, May 11 but will kick-off at 8.15pm, Aston Villa vs Everton remains on Thursday May 13, but will now kick-off at 6pm, and Manchester United vs Fulham is moved to Tuesday, May 18 at 6pm (previously Wednesday May 19, 7.45pm) - with all three games live on Sky Sports.
The Premier League season will conclude on Sunday May 23, with the games to be shown live on Sky Sports to be confirmed in due course.
Gameweek 37 - confirmed dates and kick-off times
Tue May 18: Southampton vs Leeds - Kick-Off 6pm - live on Sky Sports
Tue May 18: Man Utd vs Fulham - Kick-Off 6pm - live on Sky Sports
Tue May 18: Brighton vs Man City - Kick-Off 7pm
Tue May 18: Chelsea vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8.15pm - live on Sky Sports
Wed May 19: Everton vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm - live on Sky Sports
Wed May 19: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 6pm - live on Sky Sports
Wed May 19: Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 6pm - live on Sky Sports
Wed May 19: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 7pm
Wed May 19: Burnley vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8.15pm - live on Sky Sports
Wed May 19: West Brom vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm - live on Sky Sports
In full: All Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Fri May 7: Leicester vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat May 8: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat May 8: Man City vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat May 8: Liverpool vs Southampton - Kick-off 8.15pm
Sun May 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2.05pm
Sun May 9: West Ham vs Everton - Kick-off 4.30pm
Mon May 10: Fulham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm
Tues Mon 11: Southampton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Wed May 12: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Thurs May 13: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm
Thurs May 13: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Fri May 14: Newcastle vs Man City - Kick-off 8pm
Sat May 15: Southampton vs Fulham - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat May 15: Brighton vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun May 16: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun May 16: Tottenham vs Wolves - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun May 16: West Brom vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Tue May 18: Southampton vs Leeds - Kick-Off 6pm
Tue May 18: Man Utd vs Fulham - Kick-Off 6pm
Tue May 18: Chelsea vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Wed May 19: Everton vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm
Wed May 19: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 6pm
Wed May 19: Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 6pm
Wed May 19: Burnley vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Wed May 19: West Brom vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm
