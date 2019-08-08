Premier League goals and highlights: How to watch with Sky Sports

The Premier League is back, and you will be able to watch highlights from every game with Sky Sports.

The 2019/20 season gets started on Friday evening as Liverpool face Norwich, live on Sky Sports. A bumper opening weekend also sees Tottenham host Aston Villa, Arsenal travel to Newcastle and Manchester United take on Chelsea.

This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

How to watch Premier League highlights on Sky Sports Digital

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:

To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups.

How to watch with Sky Sports YouTube

Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.

You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews!

Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 1.1m subscribers, and also houses full episodes of Sunday Supplement, Football League highlights and Nations League goals.

Our biggest season yet on Sky Sports

You can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.15pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.