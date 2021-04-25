Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League qualification explained: Who will be playing in Europe next season?

The European Super League has been quashed but the race is very much on to qualify for the Champions League, Europa League, or the new Europa Conference League.

Here's how qualification works - and why the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners make a difference to those chasing qualification through the Premier League.

It gets a little complicated but keep in mind, the maximum number of English teams in UEFA competitions is seven...

Champions League qualification

The top four teams in the Premier League qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

Winning the Champions League or Europa League also guarantees a place in the group stages. Up to five English teams can qualify for the Champions League through these two methods.

How fourth place may not guarantee a Champions League place...

There is only one scenario that could play out and mean the fourth-placed finisher misses out on Champions League football.

It would occur if Chelsea finish outside the top four and win the Champions League and Arsenal finish outside the top four and win the Europa League.

UEFA regulations were updated in 2013 to state that no more than five teams from the same league can compete in Europe's premier competition. And in this scenario preference would be given to the winners of the major competitions rather than the fourth-placed team, who would then qualify for the Europa League instead.

So, for example, if:

Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester and West Ham finished in the top four, Chelsea finished fifth or below but won the Champions League and Arsenal finished sixth or below but won the Europa League then the five English teams in the Champions League next season would be City, Man Utd, Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Europa League and Europa Conference League qualification

Image: Manchester United are aiming to win the Europa League this season

There are two Europa League spots available to English clubs. One goes to the team which finishes fifth in the Premier League, the second goes to the side which wins the FA Cup.

As well as the Champions League and the Europa League, the Europa Conference League launches next season.

The idea behind the Europa Conference League is to give more clubs a taste of European football, particularly sides from countries which struggle to qualify for the other two UEFA competitions. But there's a spot up for grabs for English clubs, too.

The winner of the Carabao Cup was guaranteed to qualify for the Europa Conference League play-off round. But after Manchester City lifted the trophy for a fourth consecutive season - having already secured a place in the Champions League qualifying spot - their place in the Europa Conference League will be passed on to the next highest-ranked Premier League side which has not qualified for a UEFA competition.

Image: Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup

Meanwhile, Chelsea face Leicester in the FA Cup final and both of those sides are currently in the top four in the Premier League. If they stay there, they will qualify for the Champions League, meaning the Europa League qualifying spot for winning the FA Cup will be passed on to the next highest-ranked Premier League side which has not qualified for a UEFA competition.

Provided Chelsea and Leicester remain in the top five - or Thomas Tuchel's side go on to lift the Champions League - the Premier League's seventh-placed team will qualify for the Europa Conference League next season.

Club by club - who needs what to qualify for Europe

Man City

With fifth-placed West Ham unable to catch them, Man City have already guaranteed a top-four finish and Champions League qualifying spot for next season.

Man Utd

Manchester United need just three more points to guarantee a top-four finish and Champions League football next season. However, they could also qualify by winning the Europa League.

But note, were United to win the Europa League having already qualified for the Champions League, the losing finalists in the Europa League would not automatically requalify for the competition.

Leicester

Leicester still need 11 points from their final six games to guarantee a top-four finish. If they were to slip out, as they did at the end of last season, they could still qualify for the Europa League via fifth place or by winning the FA Cup final.

A word of warning: if Chelsea and Arsenal finish outside the top four and win the Champions League and Europa League respectively, fourth-place will qualify for the Europa League instead of the Champions League. The only Premier League positions guaranteed to take a place in next season's Champions League are first, second and third.

Chelsea

Chelsea need 12 points from their final five games to guarantee a top-four finish. However, they could still qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the competition this season. Alternatively, a fifth-place finish or FA Cup win would place them in the Europa League.

If they fail to win the Champions League or FA Cup, and slip below fifth, they'll be in contention for a place in the Europa Conference League, if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

West Ham

West Ham have three points to make up on fourth-placed Chelsea over the final five games to qualify for the Champions League. Fifth place will send them into the Europa League.

A word of warning: as highlighted above, if Chelsea and Arsenal finish outside the top four and win the Champions League and Europa League respectively, fourth place will qualify for the Europa League instead of the Champions League.

In contention for a place in the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

Liverpool

Liverpool have four points to make up on fourth-placed Chelsea over the final five games to qualify for the Champions League. Fifth place will send them into the Europa League.

But, to repeat, if Chelsea and Arsenal finish outside the top four and win the Champions League and Europa League respectively, fourth place will qualify for the Europa League instead of the Champions League.

Liverpool are also in contention for a place in the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

Tottenham

Tottenham have five points to make up on fourth-placed Chelsea over the final five games to qualify for the Champions League. Fifth place will send them into the Europa League.

Again, as above, if Chelsea and Arsenal finish outside the top four and win the Champions League and Europa League respectively, fourth place will qualify for the Europa League instead of the Champions League.

In contention for a place in the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

Everton

Everton have six points to make up on fourth-placed Chelsea but have a game in hand, with six matches remaining to qualify for the Champions League. Fifth place will send them into the Europa League.

A word of warning: if Chelsea and Arsenal finish outside the top four and win the Champions League and Europa League respectively, fourth place will qualify for the Europa League instead of the Champions League.

Everton are also in contention for a place in the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

Leeds

Leeds have eight points to make up on fifth-place West Ham to qualify for the Europa League. They are also in contention for a place in the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

Arsenal

Arsenal are almost mathematically unable to make the top four, so their best chance of qualifying for the Champions League is by winning the Europa League. Amassing enough points to reach the Europa League or even Europa Conference League looks unlikely.