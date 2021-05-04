Tottenham fans want to meet owner Joe Lewis after rejecting meeting offer from Daniel Levy

Tottenham fans want to outline a six-point plan for the club's future to owner Joe Lewis after rejecting the offer to meet Daniel Levy and his board of directors.

Spurs are understood to be disappointed after the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) declined Levy's offer of a meeting following the aborted European Super League plans, which saw THST call for the entire executive board to resign.

THST insisted on Tuesday that they want to meet the club's owners ENIC Group, which is owned by Bahamas-based British billionaire Lewis, to discuss plans for fan representation in the club's off-field decision-making.

The six points of the THST plan are:

1. Put distance between the club and the decision to break away by replacing the current executive board.

2. The owners to make a public commitment that any costs or fines incurred by ... the ESL ... will be paid directly by the owners and not be drawn from club funds.

3. Create a new club board that includes independent directors whose sole purpose is to protect and promote the interests of THFC as a football club, not its shareholders or owners.

4. Proactively and positively engage with the government's fan-led review to rebalance the current ownership structure in favour of supporters.

5. Commit to full prior consultation with supporters on key non-playing/coaching decisions, and to introduce a system that requires the consent of supporters for those key decisions...

6. Commit to the creation of a share ownership structure that broadens ownership of the club and could potentially provide an injection of cash.

A THST statement said: "While we are continuing to work with club staff to ensure fans' interests are taken into account on such issues as ticketing and the return of supporters to grounds, there has been no communication with the club's board.

"Part-owner Daniel Levy has offered a full board-to-board meeting, but we have made it clear that business as usual is not an option. We want to meet with the club's owners, and to clearly establish the basis for any meeting before it takes place."

Over 90 per cent of THST members backed the motion for the club's executive board to resign following Spurs' involvement in the ESL, while also laying out plans for a protest at the final home game of the season against Aston Villa on May 15.

The ESL controversy has seen significant protests occur at their rivals Arsenal and at Old Trafford on Sunday, when Manchester United supporters broke into the stadium, which subsequently resulted in the postponement of their Premier League game against Liverpool.

Dier: Criticism has seemed 'a bit unfair'

Tottenham defender Eric Dier feels criticism of his performances this season have been excessive, having been blamed for errors that led to goals in defeats to Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham.

He was in and out of the side under former boss Jose Mourinho but the England international has been a regular under

interim head coach Ryan Mason, and has looked much more assured in their two successive Premier League wins over Southampton and Sheffield United.

Dier said: "I'm really happy to have played the last three. I've felt good in those games. I want to be playing, I want to be performing to a level I know I can.

"I believe I can still perform to a much higher level. I'm happy to be playing, obviously, and I've just got to keep working hard and improving.

"I've got mixed emotions towards it really. At times, I feel like it's a bit unfair and a bit ... I'm trying to think of the right words... but sometimes I've made a mistake or something has led to a goal and one mistake is talked about like it's four or five. I've felt that at times.

"As defenders, you're always going to make mistakes at times and the most important thing is how you react to them. Just the narrative I see that is painted of me, at times. It doesn't really bother me too much. I just think it's a bit unfair at times. It's football.

"I just need to worry about myself and keep trying to do better. But I'm my own biggest critic and I know where I can improve and when I can improve."