Premier League live on Sky Sports: Chelsea to host Arsenal on May 12

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Premier League games, with Arsenal's trip to Chelsea added to the May schedule as the 2020/21 season nears its conclusion.

Thomas Tuchel's side will hope to keep their top-four challenge on track at Stamford Bridge against London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday, May 12; kick-off 8.15pm.

The Sky Sports live fixture list also includes Everton's trip to Aston Villa on Thursday, May 13, while our cameras will be in Newcastle on the following day as Steve Bruce's side host runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The race to finish inside the Champions League places is intensifying, with West Ham's trip to Brighton to be shown live on Sky Sports Saturday, May 15, while Super Sunday on May 16 also focuses on the race for Europe and Spurs hosts Wolves and Liverpool travel to West Brom.

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Tues Mon 11: Southampton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed May 12: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thurs May 13: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri May 14: Newcastle vs Man City - Kick-off 8pm

Sat May 15: Southampton vs Fulham - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat May 15: Brighton vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun May 16: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun May 16: Tottenham vs Wolves - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun May 16: West Brom vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Fri Apr 30: Southampton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 1: Chelsea vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun May 2: Newcastle vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun May 2: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun May 2: Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon May 3: West Brom vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon May 3: Burnley vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri May 7: Leicester vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 8: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat May 8: Man City vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat May 8: Liverpool vs Southampton - Kick-off 8.15pm

Sun May 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2.05pm

Sun May 9: West Ham vs Everton - Kick-off 4.30pm

Mon May 10: Fulham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

It couldn't be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our digital match blogs.

