Premier League introduces owners' charter to protect principle of open competition and prevent future Super League

The Premier League has introduced additional rules and regulations, including a new owners' charter, to stop future attempts to join a breakaway Super League.

Six Premier League sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool, announced late on April 18 they were joining a new continental competition called the European Super League, only for it to collapse amid intense pressure within 48 hours.

The Premier League has now put in place a new set of measures to stop any future attempt of a breakaway division, which include additional rules and regulations and a new owners' charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to committing them to the core principles of the competition.

It is enlisting the support of the Government to bring in "appropriate legislation" and will work alongside UEFA, the FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to ensure breaches of these new rules and the charter will be subject to significant sanctions.

"The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption," a Premier League statement read.

"We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions. We and The FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and Government."

The Premier League insisted events during the last two weeks had "challenged the foundations and resolve of English football."

Fan protests in the days that followed the Super League announcement on top of widespread criticism from the footballing world resulted in most of the 12 European clubs - including all six Premier League sides - involved in the proposed breakaway pulling out.

A statement continued: "The Premier League, supported by The FA, is taking the following actions to protect our game, our clubs and their fans from further disruption and uncertainty.

"Additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected, a new Owners' Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League, (while) breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions.

"And we are enlisting the support of Government to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football's open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community.

We will work with the fan groups, Government, UEFA, the FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football.""

Official FA inquiry into Super League formation underway

Image: The FA launched an inquiry into the six Premier League clubs involved in the formation of the Super League

The FA has confirmed an official inquiry into the formation of the Super League and the involvement of the six English clubs - which also included Arsenal, Chelsea , Manchester City and Tottenham - had started last week.

An FA spokesperson said: "Since we became aware of the European Super League our priority and focus has been on preventing it from happening, both now and in the future.

"Throughout this period, we have been in ongoing discussions with the Government, the Premier League and UEFA.

"In particular, we have been discussing legislation with Government that would allow us to prevent any similar threat in the future so that we can protect the English football pyramid.

"Last week, we started an official inquiry into the formation of the European Super League and the involvement of the six English clubs.

"We wrote to all of the clubs to formally request all relevant information and evidence regarding their participation. Once we have the required information, we will consider what appropriate steps to take."