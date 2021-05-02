Man Utd vs Liverpool: When can the rearranged game be played?

Manchester United already due to play every midweek in May before Premier League season ends on May 23; United also set to play in Europa League final on May 26; Premier League say rearranged date will be announced in 'due course'

Sunday 2 May 2021 19:13, UK

Liverpool&#39;s goalless draw with Man Utd at Anfield in January recorded the biggest ever audience for any event exclusively on Sky Sports

When will Manchester United vs Liverpool be played following Sunday's postponement due to large-scale protests by United fans against the Glazer family?

The Premier League has confirmed 'the rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course'.

But Sunday's postponement poses a considerable scheduling challenge given that United are already due to play every midweek between now and the final day of the Premier League, Sunday, May 23.

United, barring a remarkable result in the second leg of their semi-final against Roma, will then end their campaign with the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 26.

Both Liverpool and United are also already scheduled to play in the final midweek of the Premier League following the league's announcement that the penultimate round of fixtures would take place across Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19 so that all clubs can have one game with fans before the end of the season.

Trending

Manchester United and Liverpool's current schedule for May

Sunday May 2 - Manchester United vs Liverpool postponed

Monday May 3

Also See:

Tuesday May 4

Wednesday May 5

Thursday May 6 - Roma vs Man Utd

Friday May 7

Saturday May 8 - Liverpool vs Southampton

Sunday May 9 - Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Monday May 10

Tuesday May 11

Wednesday May 12 - Man Utd vs Leicester

Thursday May 13

Friday May 14

Saturday May 15

Sunday May 16 - West Brom vs Liverpool

Monday May 17

Tuesday May 18

Wednesday May 19 - Burnley vs Liverpool and Man Utd vs Fulham (TBC)

Thursday May 20

Friday May 21

Saturday May 22

Sunday May 23 - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and Wolves vs Man Utd

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports