Tottenham fans call for club's board to resign in wake of European Super League fiasco

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust members have overwhelmingly voted in favour of calling for the executive board of Tottenham to resign.

Some 90 per cent of THST members voted in favour of a motion put forward at a members' meeting online on Friday night, to decide the Trust's position in the wake of Spurs' involvement in the European Super League fiasco.

A statement from the Trust confirmed the motion, stating: "We call for the immediate resignation of the Executive Board of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, and for the owners to work with us to appoint a new board that has elected and accountable fan representation on it.

"That representation must make key decisions about the running of the club dependent upon fan approval, and we would expect to see that made a legal requirement across the game.



"This has been adopted as the official THST position with immediate effect. We have informed the board of THFC of this decision.

"The responsibility of the Club's Board is to always act in the best interests of THFC. The current board clearly has not acted in the best interests of the football club. In fact, its action could still lead to outcomes that are in the worst interests of THFC.



"We think their relationship with us is irreparably broken. And we think their continued presence risks punitive action being taken against the club.



"We believe the immediate resignation of the current Executive Board is in the best long-term interests of the club."

The motion came just hours after Sky Sports News reported the 14 other Premier League clubs not involved in the Super League plans want the resignations of those executive involved at Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.