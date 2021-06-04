Fernandinho: Manchester City midfielder named on Premier League released list

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has been included on the Premier League list of players set to be released this summer.

Although there has been no official announcement from Manchester City on the Brazilian's departure, the 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The Premier League released list, which was published on Friday, has included Fernandinho alongside team-mates Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who have already confirmed moves to Barcelona.

However, the list is not definitive with players still potentially signing new contracts with their respective clubs before the expiration of their existing one.

Fernandinho has enjoyed an outstanding season at the Etihad, playing a key role in helping Pep Guardiola's side claim the Premier League and League Cup this campaign.

