Community Shield: Manchester City to face Leicester at Wembley on August 7

Manchester City and Leicester will raise the curtain on the 2021-22 campaign by playing the Community Shield on August 7.
City, who have won the silverware six times, take on the FA Cup winners at Wembley seven days before they begin the defence of their Premier League title.
The game will kick off at 5pm, with the Football Association to advise on crowd numbers at a later date.
City produced a dominant campaign to regain the Premier League title, eventually finishing 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.
Leicester knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup last eight before going on to beat Chelsea in the final, claiming a first trophy since their Premier League triumph in 2016.
There could be a new look to Manchester City, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak having confirmed the club will sign a replacement for record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero, who has departed the club to join Barcelona.
Several players from both clubs will be on international duty over the summer, with Euro 2020 set to end on July 11, and it remains to be seen whether players could be given extra time off by their clubs following a condensed 2020-21 season.