Fixtures 2021/22: Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, Scottish Premiership release dates

The 2020/21 season is nearing its conclusion but planning will start again in earnest when the fixtures for the 2021/22 campaign are released in June.

Who will your team face on the opening weekend? When are the crunch derby dates? And does that run-in look tricky or favourable?

Here's all you need to know about fixture release and key season dates across the divisions, as well as how to follow the announcements with Sky Sports...

Premier League

Image: Norwich are back in the Premier League for 2021/22

The Premier League has confirmed that all 380 fixtures for the 2021/22 season will be released on Wednesday, June 16 at 9am.

All 20 top-flight clubs - including newcomers Norwich, Watford, and the Championship play-off winners - will find out their schedules.

The 2021/22 campaign will on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

Sky Bet EFL

Image: Will Sheffield United follow Norwich and Watford in making a swift return to the top-flight?

Fans of clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two will find out their fixtures a week later on Thursday, June 24.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday, August 7, meaning the Championship, League One, and League Two will all get underway a week before the top flight.

In a statement, the EFL said the first fixture of the new campaign would likely be televised on Friday, August 6, with Sky Sports to broadcast 138 live EFL games across the season.

The 2021/22 League One season will finish on the weekend of April 30, 2022, while the Championship and League Two campaigns conclude on the weekend of 7/8 May, 2022.

Scottish Premiership

Image: Rangers ended Celtic's dominance to win the Scottish Premiership in 2020/21

SPFL fixtures will be published on Tuesday, June 15.

All divisions in Scotland will start their 2021/22 campaigns on the weekend of July 31.

The SPFL has confirmed the return of a winter break in 2021/22, with the Scottish Premiership shutting down from Monday, January 3 until Friday, January 21.

