Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne among six Manchester City players in PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Six Manchester City players have been included in the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Joao Cancelo, John Stones and Ruben Dias along with midfield pair Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were all chosen by fellow players after helping Pep Guardiola's City to the title.

Runners-up Manchester United have Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes included in the divisional team.

Tottenham pair Harry Kane - the Golden Boot winner with 23 goals - and Heung-Min Son, along with Liverpool forward Mo Salah, made up the rest of the team.

Only De Bruyne retains his place from the PFA best XI of 12 months ago.

City midfielder Phil Foden is the only nominee in the six-man shortlist for the PFA's Player of the Year award not included in the Team of the Year.

The PFA awards are being held on Sunday, June 6.

PFA PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Ederson (Manchester City); Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Luke Shaw (Manchester United); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United); Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur), Mo Salah (Liverpool).