Chelsea players, including Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr, dominate PFA WSL Team of the Year

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal dominate the Professional Footballers' Association Women's Super League Team of the Year, with Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Chloe Kelly among the star performers.
Chelsea prevailed by just two points ahead of Man City after an exciting Super League title race to win the league for a second successive year, with the attacking partnership between Kerr and Kirby a key factor.
Australia international Kerr won the WSL Golden Boot with 21 goals in just 22 games, adding seven assists, while England forward Kirby contributed 16 goals and 11 assists and was also named the Footballer Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year.
Hayes' defensive trio of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, centre-back Magdelena Eriksson and full-back Maren Mjelde also make the team.
WSL runners-up Manchester City have four players in the side, including Kelly who was their joint top scorer with 10 goals and stood alongside Kirby at the top of the assist charts.
Her fellow England international Lauren Hemp also makes the cut, as does the USA international midfielder Sam Mewis and Scotland's Caroline Weir.
Arsenal's standout performers from last season Katie McCabe and Leah Williamson take the final two positions in the line-up, but there is no place for the Gunners' star striker Vivianne Miedema.
PFA Women's Super League Team of the Year: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea); Katie McCabe (Arsenal) Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Magdelena Eriksson (Chelsea), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea); Sam Mewis (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City); Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City).