Hege Riise names 21-player England squad for six-day training camp with Tokyo 2020 in mind

England head coach Hege Riise will use June's six-day training camp at Bisham Abbey to help players picked for Tokyo 2020 acclimatise to the conditions in Japan.

Riise, who is also the Team GB coach for this summer's Olympics, named a 21-player squad for England's forthcoming international camp on Wednesday.

Nineteen of those players have also been picked to represent Team GB in Tokyo - Riise named an 18-player squad with four reserves - while goalkeepers Carly Telford and Hannah Hampton will also feature at the camp after missing out on selection.

The squad will meet at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire on June 6.

Hege Riise has named a 21-player squad for our upcoming June camp at Bisham Abbey.



The 19 #Lionesses whose Team GB selection was confirmed last week will be boosted by call-ups for goalkeepers Carly Telford and Hannah Hampton. 💪 pic.twitter.com/d3lxJeZgH1 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 2, 2021

During the training camp, Riise is keen to prepare her Tokyo-bound players for the physical conditions they are set to experience in Japan by using acclimation chambers.

Riise said: "Whilst this is purely an England camp, it felt sensible to really focus in now on preparations for the Olympics with the English players who have been selected for Team GB.

"Scotland's Kim Little and Caroline Weir and Wales' Sophie Ingle will potentially be in action when the two nations meet in this international window. We will watch that match with great interest as well as ensuring we keep in regular touch with them before we meet for the first GB Football camp on June 17.

2:36 Chelsea and England's Millie Bright says it'll be a huge honour to represent Team GB at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo

"Whilst England men begin their UEFA EURO campaign at St George's Park, we are excited to be basing ourselves at Bisham Abbey and look forward to making full use of their acclimation chambers as part of our work to prepare players for the hot and humid conditions we will face in Japan.

"I also look forward to seeing Carly Telford and Hannah Hampton on this camp. They narrowly missed out on selection for Team GB but they both have a very exciting future with England as we look ahead to the home UEFA Women's EURO next summer and the FIFA Women's World Cup beyond that."

England training camp squad:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (OL Reign), Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea),

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Olympique Lyonnais), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)