Team GB women's football: Eleven Man City players in squad for Tokyo Olympics

Eleven Man City players have been named in Team GB's women's football 18-person squad for the Tokyo Olympics.
Hege Riise, who was named Team GB women's head coach in March, has made her selections ahead of the tournament, which begins on July 21.
In April, Team GB learned their group-stage opponents will be Japan, Canada, and Chile as they take a women's football team to the Olympics for only the second time in history.
- Team GB women's football side draw Olympics hosts Japan
- Hege Riise confirmed as Team GB women's head coach
Riise - also England Women interim coach - named an 18-player squad alongside four reserves.
Caroline Weir (Scotland), Kim Little (Scotland), Sophie Ingle (Wales) are the only non-English players in the squad, while there are no players from Northern Ireland selected.
Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Ellen White, and Kim Little will all play in their second Olympics.
Full squad:
Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City).
Reserves:
Sandy MacIver (Everton), Lotte Wubben Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United).