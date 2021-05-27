Team GB women's football: Eleven Man City players in squad for Tokyo Olympics

Team GB head coach Hege Riise names 18-person squad for Tokyo Olympics; eleven Manchester City players feature; only three non-English players in squad; Team GB face Japan, Canada, and Chile in group stage

Thursday 27 May 2021 07:01, UK

Manchester City&#39;s Ellen White (left) and Steph Houghton celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women&#39;s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London (Nov 2020)
Image: Manchester City's Ellen White (left) and Steph Houghton are both included in the Team GB women's football squad

Eleven Man City players have been named in Team GB's women's football 18-person squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hege Riise, who was named Team GB women's head coach in March, has made her selections ahead of the tournament, which begins on July 21.

In April, Team GB learned their group-stage opponents will be Japan, Canada, and Chile as they take a women's football team to the Olympics for only the second time in history.

Riise - also England Women interim coach - named an 18-player squad alongside four reserves.

AP - Hege Riise
Image: England Women interim coach Hege Riise will be in charge for Team GB in Japan

Caroline Weir (Scotland), Kim Little (Scotland), Sophie Ingle (Wales) are the only non-English players in the squad, while there are no players from Northern Ireland selected.

Trending

Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Ellen White, and Kim Little will all play in their second Olympics.

Full squad:

Also See:

Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City).

Reserves:

Sandy MacIver (Everton), Lotte Wubben Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United).

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports