Tokyo 2020: Team GB draw hosts Japan, Canada and Chile in women's football tournament

Team GB women have drawn hosts Japan in the rearranged 2020 Olympics football tournament this summer.

England's interim manager Hege Riise will take charge of Team GB, who are taking part in just their second appearance at an Olympics after previously competing at London 2012.

The side, who will combine England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland players, were drawn in Group E alongside Japan as well as Canada and Chile, who they will face in the opening fixture of the tournament in Sapporo on July 21.

Team GB will then face Japan on July 24 - again in Sapporo - before they close out the group against reigning bronze medallists Canada in Kashima on July 27.

Teams in each group will play each other on a round-robin basis, with the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

Games will be played in seven venues across Japan, with the women's final to be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 6.

Germany are the defending champions after beating Sweden in the final at the Rio 2016 Games.

There was no agreement for a British men's team in Japan.

In the men's competition, Brazil, gold medallists and hosts from 2016, will face Germany in Group D, while 2012 winners Mexico were pitted against Japan in Group A.

Groups in women's tournament:

Group E:

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F:

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G:

Sweden

USA

Australia

New Zealand