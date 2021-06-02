PFA awards: Chelsea trio Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Ann-Katrin Berger all nominated for top award

Chelsea's dynamic attacking duo Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby are both among the contenders for the women's PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Ann-Katrin Berger is another member of the Women's Super League champions to be nominated - and their title rivals Manchester City also have three nominees in the shape of Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Sam Mewis.

The winner of the award will be announced on Sunday.

Chelsea prevailed by just two points after an exciting Super League title race - and the attacking partnership between Kerr and Kirby was a huge factor.

Australia international Kerr won the Golden Boot with 21 goals in just 22 games, adding seven assists, while England forward Kirby contributed 16 goals and 11 assists.

The Blues also kept things tight at the back - and their Germany goalkeeper Berger is nominated after a great season, in which she won the Golden Glove.

Of the three Manchester City contenders, Chloe Kelly was their joint top scorer with 10 goals and stood alongside Kirby at the top of the assist charts with 11.

Image: Lauren Hemp has once again been a key performer for Manchester City

Her fellow England international Lauren Hemp also makes the shortlist - as does the USA international midfielder Sam Mewis.

Still just 20, Hemp won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for a second time last season and could make it a hat-trick, six goals and eight assists having helped to earn the forward another nomination.

City's 21-year-old England international goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck also makes the Young Player of the Year shortlist.

The other nominees are England forward Ebony Salmon, who had a good season for Bristol City but has now joined NWSL side Racing Louisville, Manchester United duo Ella Toone and Lauren James, plus Niamh Charles of Chelsea.

The WSL Team of the Year will be announced at midday on Friday.