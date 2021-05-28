Women's FA Cup: Treble-chasing Chelsea draw Birmingham in quarter-finals

Chelsea will need to get past Birmingham City in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup if they are to stay on course for a domestic treble.

Although the 2020/21 campaign has ended, Emma Hayes and her side still have a chance of a domestic treble having already won the League Cup and the FA Women's Super League.

Image: Manchester City's Ellen White (left) and Steph Houghton celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2020 Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley

Holders Manchester City will face newly-promoted Leicester City as they look to retain the trophy after they beat Everton 3-1 last November.

Arsenal - who have won a record 14 titles - are at home to Tottenham in a north London derby, while Brighton will play Charlton in the other quarter-final.

Women's FA Cup quarter-finals Manchester City vs Leicester City

Birmingham City vs Chelsea

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Charlton Athletic

The coronavirus pandemic meant the 2020/21 Women's FA Cup had to be postponed during the second lockdown in England, due to the number of teams competing who did not meet the UK government's criteria for elite professional sports teams. The tournament resumed in April.

All the quarter-final matches will be played on Wednesday, September 29.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on October 31, with the final on December 5.