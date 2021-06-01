Casey Stoney: Former Manchester United Women boss reveals online abuse over links to vacant Wrexham job

Former England defender Casey Stoney, who left Manchester United after three years in charge of the Women's Super League side in May, said the individuals who had targeted her on social media should be "ashamed"

Former Manchester United women head coach Casey Stoney has revealed she has received online abuse amid being linked with the vacant job at National League side Wrexham.

Former England defender Stoney, who left United after three years in charge of the Women's Super League side in May, said the individuals who had targeted her on social media should be "ashamed".

Wrexham announced the departure of manager Dean Keates on Sunday, after the club - owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - missed out on the play-offs.

"For the lovely people on here that are abusing me for even being linked with a job in the men's game please do yourself a favour & lower your blood pressure," Stoney tweeted on Tuesday evening.

"I am happily spending time with my family thank you if you have a daughter, sister, wife or mother you should be ashamed."

Sky Sports News has contacted Twitter for comment.

Stoney, 39, was appointed as Manchester United Women's first head coach in July 2018 and led them to the WSL in her first season in charge.

United finished fourth in their first season in the WSL before the 2019-20 season was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stoney led the club to a fourth-placed finish this season, missing out on a place in the Champions League by one point.

