PFA awards: Phil Foden among four Man City players on Player of Year shortlist, Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes also contenders

Phil Foden is among four Manchester City players nominated for the men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Last year's winner Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias also represent the Premier League champions on the six-man shortlist for the prestigious award, the winner of which will be announced on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old Foden has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for City, becoming a regular starter in their attack, while De Bruyne has enjoyed another superb season. Meanwhile, Gundogan topped the club's scoring charts with 13 league goals from midfield and summer signing Dias helped to stabilise City's defence.

Image: Bruno Fernandes has delivered time and again for Manchester United this season

England captain Harry Kane also makes the shortlist, having won the Golden Boot with 23 goals for Tottenham, and his 14 assists also topped the charts in that statistic.

The final contender is Bruno Fernandes, who excelled for Manchester United with 18 goals and 12 assists.

Image: It has been a great season for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka - who is among the Young Player of the Year contenders

Foden is also among the candidates for the PFA Young Player of the Year, the shortlist for which comprises six England internationals.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Champions League-winning Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka are all in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020.

But Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood withdrew before the final squad was confirmed, so he can recover fully from injury.

The PFA Teams of the Year for League Two, League One and the Championship will be announced on Thursday, before the Premier League team is unveiled on Friday.