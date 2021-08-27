Moussa Sissoko: Watford sign midfielder from Tottenham on two-year contract

Moussa Sissoko has joined Watford from Tottenham on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old completed a medical on Friday and Sissoko has joined the newly-promoted Hornets for a fee of around £2.5m.

Sissoko arrived at Tottenham from Newcastle on Deadline Day in August 2016 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

The Frenchman, who represented his country at Euro 2020, had two years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was not part of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo's plans and is yet to feature this season.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz said earlier on Friday: "He is a very good player, everyone knows he is an experienced player.

"He is a top player and I think he would be very good for us. We will see if he arrives. Always I say the same thing - we will have one option more in our squad to try to give all the best for our team."

His departure marks another step in Tottenham's rebuild as he looks set to follow Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld out of the door at Spurs.

The clubs meet on Sunday in the Premier League as Watford visit north London, but Sissoko is not expected to be involved.

Watford's move for Sissoko comes with midfielder Will Hughes set to depart Vicarage Road for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have agreed a fee of £10m with £6m paid up front for the 26-year-old former Derby County player.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have signed highly-rated teenager Pape Matar Sarr from Metz.

The 18-year-old, who has already won two international caps for Senegal, will remain with the French Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season.

