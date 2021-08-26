Tottenham vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Watford in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will make his first Premier League start of the season against Watford.

Kane returned to the side in Europe in midweek following his announcement that he is staying at the club this summer.

Joe Rodon (quad) misses out and Tanguy Ndombele is still not being considered by boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Watford midfielder Juraj Kucka is a doubt after missing last week's loss at Brighton with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster will miss out in north London with a hamstring injury sustained in midweek.

Joao Pedro (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling (both illness) and Ozan Tufan are still missing.

How to follow

Follow Tottenham vs Watford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

Prediction: Jones Knows writes...

I got my first glimpses of Watford up close when covering their 2-0 defeat at Brighton. It was a very "meh" type of performance. It was all about organisation and doing the basics right, which they didn't. And when Brighton went ahead they were very slow to change style and didn't have much firepower in the latter stages to seriously trouble the hosts.

It seems if you keep Ismaila Sarr quiet, you keep Watford quiet.

Nuno Espirito Santo is a tactically shrewd coach when it comes to a defensive plan and he'll be all over keeping a lid on the talents of Sarr. From there, Spurs' quality in the final third should end what has been a hugely successful week with the Harry Kane news on a high. The stage is set for him to score in a home win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Harry Kane to score and Tottenham to win (23/20 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Spurs have lost just one of their last 16 league games against Watford (W9 D6), going down 2-1 at Vicarage Road in September 2018.

After winning their first three away league games against Tottenham between 1982 and 1985, Watford have since lost nine of their last 10 league visits to Spurs (D1).

Spurs have lost just one of their last 27 home league games against promoted sides (W24 D2), with that loss coming against current boss Nuno Espírito Santo's Wolves side in December 2018.

Tottenham are looking to win each of their first three league games for just the second time in the last 12 seasons (also 2018-19), while they've never won their first three games of a league campaign without conceding in their Football League history.

Watford have lost each of their last seven Premier League away games, failing to score on five occasions in that run. They last had a longer losing run on the road in the competition between December 1999 and May 2000 (10 games).

Watford have won just two of their last 22 away league games in London (D4 L16), and are winless in 10 in the capital (D3 L7) since back-to-back victories over West Ham and Crystal Palace in 2018-19.

Tottenham have won both of their opening two Premier League games this season, despite having the second lowest possession figure among all 20 teams after two games so far (38.25%).

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has scored five goals in nine Premier League appearances against Watford - only against Southampton (9) has he scored more in the competition.

Tottenham's Dele All scored his first Premier League goal in 533 days against Wolves last time out, ending a run of 19 top-flight appearances without a goal. He last scored in consecutive league games back in December 2019.

Nuno Espírito Santo is looking to become just the second manager to win each of his first three league games in charge of Tottenham Hotspurs in the club's history, after Arthur Rowe did so in August 1949. Spurs were in the second tier when Rowe first took charge, with no manager ever winning their first three top-flight games in charge of the Lilywhites.

