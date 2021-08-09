Josh Sargent: Norwich City sign striker from Werder Bremen for £8m

Norwich City have completed the £8m signing of striker Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old USA international was one of few players to come out of Bremen's 2020/21 season, which ended in relegation, with any credit.

He scored seven goals in all competitions and also hit the target twice on the opening day of the 2. Bundesliga season last weekend against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Sargent is one of America's brightest talents on the international stage as well, having already won 16 senior caps after a prolific goalscoring record in youth football.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Sargent said: "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it's a very exciting opportunity for me.

"I heard it's a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they're trying to do here.

"I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100 per cent, and hopefully score some goals."

Image: USA international Sargent has lots of potential, says Daniel Farke

Head coach Daniel Farke added: "We're really happy to have Josh with us. He's at a young age with lots of potential.

"He's a very good striking option for us but is someone who can also play on the wing. He has pace and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a big workload and has a fantastic character.

"We know we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market. We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level. We see his potential and are delighted to have him with us."

Sargent follows in the footsteps of former teammate Milot Rashica, who also moved to Norwich from Werder Bremen earlier this summer.

