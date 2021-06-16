Norwich: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Norwich City's return to the Premier League will open with Liverpool visiting Carrow Road on the opening day of the season.

Things don't get any easier for the Championship title winners following that August 14 opener, with a trip to champions Manchester City on August 21.

Next up for Norwich is a home game against FA Cup winners Leicester City, meaning Daniel Farke's side will play three of last season's top five in their opening three games.

The festive fixtures comprise a London double for Norwich, with Arsenal visiting Carrow Road on Boxing Day and a trip to Crystal Palace on December 28.

The Canaries wrap up their Premier League campaign with a home game against Tottenham on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

21: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

28: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

September

11: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

18: Watford (h) - 3pm

25: Everton (a) - 3pm

October

2: Burnley (a) - 3pm

16: Brighton (h) - 3pm

23: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

30: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

November

6: Brentford (a) - 3pm

20: Southampton (h) - 3pm

27: Wolverhampton (h) - 3pm

December

1: Newcastle United (a) - 7.45pm

4: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

11: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

14: Aston Villa (h) - 7.45pm

18: West Ham United (a) - 3pm

26: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

28: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

January

1: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

15: Everton (h) - 3pm

22: Watford (a) - 3pm

February

8: Crystal Palace (h) - 7.45pm

12: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

19: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

26: Southampton (a) - 3pm

March

5: Brentford (h) - 3pm

12: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

19: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

April

2: Brighton (a) - 3pm

9: Burnley (h) - 3pm

16: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

23: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

30: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

May

7: West Ham United (h) - 3pm

15: Wolverhampton (a) - 3pm

22: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.