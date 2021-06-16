Norwich: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Norwich City's return to the Premier League will open with Liverpool visiting Carrow Road on the opening day of the season.
Things don't get any easier for the Championship title winners following that August 14 opener, with a trip to champions Manchester City on August 21.
- In full: All the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- 2012/22 Premier League kits
Next up for Norwich is a home game against FA Cup winners Leicester City, meaning Daniel Farke's side will play three of last season's top five in their opening three games.
The festive fixtures comprise a London double for Norwich, with Arsenal visiting Carrow Road on Boxing Day and a trip to Crystal Palace on December 28.
The Canaries wrap up their Premier League campaign with a home game against Tottenham on May 22.
Trending
- PL fixtures 2021/22: Man City start at Spurs, Man Utd host Leeds
- Tense Fury-Wilder face-off | 'I'll run him over!'
- Pogba: Rudiger 'nibbled' me
- Coman wants PL move after rejecting Bayern contract
- Pirelli reveals cause of Baku tyre blowouts
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Several people being treated in hospital after paraglider protest
- Arsenal fixtures 2021/22: Gunners start with Brentford & Chelsea
- Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day
- Leeds fixtures 2021/22: Bielsa's side start at rivals Man Utd
Norwich City's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
21: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
28: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
September
11: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
18: Watford (h) - 3pm
25: Everton (a) - 3pm
October
2: Burnley (a) - 3pm
16: Brighton (h) - 3pm
23: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
30: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
November
6: Brentford (a) - 3pm
20: Southampton (h) - 3pm
27: Wolverhampton (h) - 3pm
December
1: Newcastle United (a) - 7.45pm
4: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
11: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
14: Aston Villa (h) - 7.45pm
18: West Ham United (a) - 3pm
26: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
28: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
January
1: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
15: Everton (h) - 3pm
22: Watford (a) - 3pm
February
8: Crystal Palace (h) - 7.45pm
12: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
19: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
26: Southampton (a) - 3pm
March
5: Brentford (h) - 3pm
12: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
19: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
April
2: Brighton (a) - 3pm
9: Burnley (h) - 3pm
16: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
23: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
30: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
May
7: West Ham United (h) - 3pm
15: Wolverhampton (a) - 3pm
22: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 4pm
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.