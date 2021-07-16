Felipe Anderson: Lazio agree deal to re-sign winger from West Ham

West Ham have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sell Felipe Anderson to Lazio for an undisclosed fee.

In 2018, Anderson moved to West Ham from Lazio in a then club-record £36m deal, signing a four-year contract.

Initially, he was a regular for West Ham, making 36 Premier League appearances in 2018-19, but he fell out of favour upon David Moyes' return to the club as manager.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Porto where he played only 10 times in all competitions, while the Hammers were challenging for a top-four place under Moyes.

Anderson leaves West Ham having scored 12 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions for the London club.

Image: Anderson joined West Ham for £36m in 2018

According to Sky Italy, Lazio - who are now managed by former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri - will pay €3m (£2.6m) and West Ham will have a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The Brazilian spent five seasons playing for Lazio from 2013 to 2018, having moved to Italy from Santos.

