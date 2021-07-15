Sam Johnstone: West Ham have £6m bid for goalkeeper rejected by West Brom as PSG's Alphonse Areola remains top target

West Ham have had a £6m bid for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone rejected by West Brom.

Johnstone, who was part of England's Euro 2020 squad, has one year left on his West Brom contract following the Baggies' relegation from the Premier League.

But the 28-year-old is not the only goalkeeper West Ham are interested in with Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Alphonse Areola the club's primary target.

Image: Alphonse Areola made 37 appearances for Fulham in all competitions last season

The club are continuing talks with PSG over a season-long loan with an option to buy for the Frenchman, who spent last season on loan at Fulham.

Areola made 37 appearances for Fulham in all competitions, but was unable to help save them from relegation to the Championship.

The 28-year-old, who has three Ligue 1 and two French Cup winners' medals, has two years remaining on his PSG contract.

But after PSG completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer from AC Milan, Areola has fallen even further down the pecking order at the French club with Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico also in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Lukasz Fabianski is West Ham's current No 1, with the 36-year-old playing 37 times in all competitions last season.

He helped West Ham to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, which will see them enter the Europa League in the upcoming campaign.