Transfer news: Gianluigi Donnarumma joins Paris Saint-Germain on five-year deal

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins on a free transfer from AC Milan after he was unable to agree terms over an extension to his deal which ran out on June 30.

PSG beat competition from Barcelona to land the highly-rated goalkeeper, who will earn around 12m Euros (£10.3m) per year plus add-ons in France.

"I am delighted to be part of this huge club," Donnarumma told PSG's club website. "I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters."

Donnarumma flew into Paris on Wednesday for the first time to complete his move, days after helping Italy win Euro 2020, their first major title in 15 years.

He was named Euro 2020's Player of the Tournament by UEFA minutes after saving Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's penalties in England's final defeat to Italy on Sunday.

Image: Donnarumma was handed the Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament award by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin following Italy's final win over England

The goalkeeper was pivotal to the success of Roberto Mancini's side, keeping three clean sheets in their three group games and saving decisive spot-kicks in their penalty shootout wins against Spain and England.

Donnarumma underwent his PSG medical during the tournament when he was allowed to travel to Rome's Sant'Andrea hospital after their final Group A game, a 1-0 win over Wales.

Talks between AC Milan and the player's agent Mino Raiola had lasted several months, but the 22-year-old was unable to agree a new contract with the club he has represented since the age of 14.

Donnarumma made 251 appearances for the club in all competitions, keeping 88 clean sheets, since coming through the youth ranks in 2015 aged just 16.

Image: Donnarumma saved Bukayo Saka's decisive penalty to secure Italy their first major title since the 2006 World Cup

This season, he played a key role in helping the Milan club finish second in Serie A and return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

"Some choices are difficult, but they are part of a man's growth," he wrote in an emotional farewell to Milan on his personal Instagram account.

"The time has come to say goodbye, a choice that was not easy, indeed, and certainly a post is not enough to explain it, or perhaps it cannot even be explained because the deepest feelings can hardly be translated into words.

"What I can say is that sometimes it is right to choose to change, to face difficult challenges, to grow, to complete yourself."

PSG have already secured the signings of Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, both on free transfers from Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively, as well as right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

The Ligue 1 giants have also agreed a contract extension with Neymar, who in May committed himself to the club until June 2024.

Donnarumma's arrival could prompt the departure of Alphonse Areola, with West Ham in talks with PSG over a season-long loan with an option to buy for the goalkeeper who last season was on loan at Fulham.