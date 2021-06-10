Georginio Wijnaldum: Paris Saint-Germain sign midfielder on free transfer from Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Liverpool, signing a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the end of the season after opting not to sign an extension to his contract at Anfield, and will now play under Mauricio Pochettino in France.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich had both been trying to sign the midfielder, who will captain the Netherlands at this summer's Euros.

"Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me," Wijnaldum said. "I join one of the best teams in Europe and I am determined to bring my desire and my determination to this ambitious project.

"Paris Saint-Germain has proved its status in recent years, and I am certain that together, for our supporters, we can go even further and higher."

Wijnaldum, who made 237 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Newcastle in July 2016, won the Champions League and Premier League during his five-year spell at Anfield.

1:16 Wijnaldum was given a guard of honour and a special presentation in his final Liverpool game in May

The 30-year-old was given a guard of honour in his final Liverpool game last month - the 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace - which guaranteed Jurgen Klopp's side a spot in next season's Champions League.

An emotional Wijnaldum told Sky Sports after the game: "I'm fighting against my tears right now.

"I've said that the people in Liverpool and the club, my team-mates, have shown me love during the five years, and I will miss them.

3:33 Wijnaldum says he had hoped to play 'many more years for the club' and would like to explain the story behind his departure at a later date

"I hoped to play many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different."

What should Liverpool do this summer?

Wijnaldum's departure means Liverpool must consider whether they must enter the transfer market to replace the midfielder.

When analysing their transfer options this summer, Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher said central midfield was one area where he expects the club to strengthen.

"Liverpool will certainly improve, there is no doubt about that. As soon as you bring in three centre-backs who are already at the club that will improve them massively," Carragher said.

"But we keep talking about centre-backs, Graeme [Souness] mentioned Van Dijk, the bigger problem for me is at the other end of the pitch. Liverpool have not had injuries there.

0:34 Andy Robertson is looking forward to seeing Georginio Wijnaldum when Scotland face the Netherlands

"More often than not, it is the same front three with Diogo Jota coming in. He is the only one of the front three that has been injured out of the attacking players.

"That is the bigger worry because I am sure that the defensive frailties that we have seen at times this season will be rectified by players coming back and Liverpool signing a player in the summer in that position.

"The big worry is that there is a changing of the guard. Not so much this team coming to an end but just that it has to be freshened up.

"I think through the centre of the team - centre back, central midfield and certainly someone up top to go straight into the starting line-up and break that front three up.

"They have been amazing for four or five years but as we have highlighted on shows before, very rarely do we see front threes stay together as long as these have. They have been amazing for Liverpool but the lack of goals is the biggest worry for me."