Gianluigi Donnarumma: AC Milan goalkeeper having medical ahead of potential Paris Saint-Germain transfer

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is undergoing a medical in Rome ahead of a potential free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky in Italy.

The 22-year-old was unable to agree a new contract with the club he has represented since the age of 14, and is expected to sign a five-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Donnarumma has been with the Italy national team at the Euros but was allowed to travel to Rome's Sant'Andrea hospital on Monday morning after their 1-0 win over Wales on Sunday made it three wins from three.

More to follow....

This is a breaking transfer news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.