Chelsea transfer news: Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan in permanent deal for £25m

Fikayo Tomori made 17 league appearances at AC Milan following his initial six-month loan from Chelsea in January; Serie A club had held talks with Premier League side to try and lower the agreed fee for a permanent deal; deal to be confirmed next week

Friday 4 June 2021 18:10, UK

January 26, 2021, Milan, United Kingdom: Alexis Sanchez of Internazionale and Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match at Giuseppe Meazza, Milan. Picture date: 26th January 2021. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage(Credit Image: © Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Fikayo Tomori made 22 appearances for AC Milan in the 2020-21 season

AC Milan will exercise the option to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal this summer for £25m.

Tomori, 23, joined AC Milan on an initial six-month loan in January and helped the club secure a second-placed finish and a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Milan held talks with Chelsea in recent days in an attempt to lower the agreed £25m fee but the Premier League club refused, according to Sky in Italy.

Milan, managed by Stefano Pioli, are expected to finalise the paperwork and announce the transfer next week.

Tomori made 17 league appearances at Milan, scoring once against Juventus, as he replaced club captain Alessio Romagnoli.

Chelsea academy graduate Tomori made only one Premier League appearance earlier this season under previous Blues boss Frank Lampard prior to his loan departure.

Tomori won his only senior England cap so far against Kosovo in November 2019, shortly before he signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva, Giroud extend Chelsea deals

December 15, 2020, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom: Thiago Silva of Chelsea during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: 15th December 2020. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage(Credit Image: © Andrew Yates/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Chelsea have triggered the option to extend Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud's contracts at the club for a further year.

The Brazil defender and France striker were both out of contract in the summer but the club have exercised their option to keep them at the club for another season.

Earlier on Friday, the newly-crowned European champions announced they have also extended head coach Thomas Tuchel's deal, with his new contract running through to June 2024.

