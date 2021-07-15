Jesse Lingard: West Ham still keen on signing Man Utd forward ahead of winger's talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

West Ham are still keen on signing Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard and are waiting on a decision as to whether he has a future at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old is back in pre-season training with Manchester United and will hold talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with just a year left on his current contract.

West Ham loaned Lingard for the second half of the 2020/21 season, with the 28-year-old scoring nine goals for David Moyes' side and returning to the England fold as a result.

"Regular football is the most important thing for me," Lingard told Sky Sports News in June. "After going on loan and getting a good run in the team, you started to see the real me, with the goals and the assists."

Lingard was included in England's 33-man squad before Euro 2020 and played in both of their warm-up friendlies ahead of the tournament, but he was one of seven players to miss out on making the final squad.

When it comes to being involved with the boys and representing my country I’ll never stop smiling. I’ll be supporting the team all summer! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Good luck to the lads! Bring it home. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/aVnP9zEDOC — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 7, 2021

In May, Moyes said of Lingard's potential return: "I couldn't say any more than I'm hopeful Jesse might want to come here, that's up to Manchester United, but he's been a positive signing."

Meanwhile, back in April, Solskjaer acknowledged Bruno Fernandes' starring role at Manchester United had made it difficult to offer Lingard opportunities.

Solskjaer was however delighted with Lingard's West Ham performances - in April he won the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards.

4:05 Take a look at all nine of Lingard's Premier League goals last season following his loan move to West Ham from Manchester United

"Jesse has been brilliant since he left," Solskjaer said in April.

"Selfishly, we could have kept him because he's always got a part to play, he's a fantastic lad around the place, Man United through and through, never once did he moan or cause me a problem, he just worked really hard.

"He deserved a chance to play for more football - that's why we let him go to West Ham because he deserves a chance for what he's done throughout his life for Man United. Of course, we [will] welcome him back."