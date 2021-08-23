Liverpool transfer news: Ben Woodburn completes loan move to Hearts

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has completed a season-long loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The 21-year-old links up with Robbie Neilson's team, who have taken seven points from nine in the league so far, for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Woodburn has made 11 appearances for the Reds since debuting as a teenager in November 2016, and became the youngest goalscorer in club history when he struck in a League Cup tie against Leeds United in the same month.

He impressed during pre-season for Jurgen Klopp's men, earning praise from the manager and assistant Pepijn Lijnders, and was named on the bench for the Premier League season-opener at Norwich City.

Woodburn will now seek to build up game time with Hearts, who continue their campaign with a trip to Dundee United on Saturday.

Image: Woodburn featured during Liverpool's pre-season

Hearts boss Neilson said: "I'm really pleased that we've got this one over the line. Ben is a top class player with Premier League and international experience and he was really eager to join us.

"He's an exciting player, one who I think will fit really well into our style of play. He's quick, direct and can bring us different options in the final third.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and I hope that he will be a success here at Hearts."

Sporting director Joe Savage said: "Everyone is delighted to get Ben on board for the season, and I'd like to thank Liverpool for their help in getting this deal done.

"Ben's development has been in an environment where he was surrounded by world-class football players, so to have him here at Hearts is very exciting.

"We've always said we wanted to bring in quality over quantity and I think this signing is another example of that.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what Ben can do in a maroon shirt and I hope that the fans enjoy watching him play."