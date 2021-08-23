Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Motherwell and Ross County feature

Following their opening weekend defeat to Hearts, Celtic have sought to make amends in front of their fans, securing their second successive 6-0 win as they thrashed St Mirren.

Ange Postecoglou's players dominate the Scottish Premiership team of the week as a result, with six Celtic players making the cut.

Ahead of Sunday's Old Firm game - live on Sky Sports - rivals Rangers also secured victory at the weekend, returning to Glasgow with a 4-2 victory and the Ibrox side have two representatives in the XI.

Image: Scottish Premiership Team of the Week - Matchday three

Players from Ross County, Hibs and Motherwell all feature, too, as WhoScored.com run through the Scottish Premiership team of the week...

5. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) - 8.56

One of two Rangers players to make the Scottish Premiership team of the week, Alfredo Morelos opened his account for the season in the Gers' 4-2 win at Ross County on Sunday. The Colombia striker provided the assist for Joe Aribo's opener at the Global Energy Stadium, that coming from one of two key passes, and got his name on the scoresheet 10 minutes into the second half as he found a way past Ross Laidlaw with one of five shots. Morelos worked hard off the ball, too, as he made two tackles to contribute towards a WhoScored.com rating of 8.56.

4. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) - 8.82

Morelos' strike partner in the Scottish Premiership team of the week, Odsonne Edouard just misses out on a spot on the podium in the best-rated players' leaderboard in gameweek three. Edouard maintained his record of having a direct hand in a goal in every league game this season as he scored midway through the second half of Celtic's 6-0 win over St Mirren. The Frenchman was certainly in a confident mood on home turf as he managed eight shots in all, while four key passes, three aerial duels won and two tackles saw Edouard yield a WhoScored.com rating of 8.82.

3. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) - 9.28

James Tavernier was the stand-out right-back in Scotland last season, but he faces stiff competition from Anthony Ralston in 2021/22 after another exceptional display from the 22-year-old. Ralston was on hand to register his first assist of the campaign, providing for Liel Abada with just 17 minutes on the clock on Saturday, with that assist coming from one of five key passes at Celtic Park. An additional five aerial duels won and two successful dribbles capped yet another exceptional performance from Ralston.

2. Liel Abada (Celtic) - 10.0

Image: Abada has scored two goals and got two assists in his three Premiership appearances

Maintaining the Celtic dominance in this team of the week, after a commendable showing in the Bhoys' 6-0 win over Dundee earlier this month, Liel Abada earned a perfect 10 for his performance against St Mirren. The Israel forward scored his first and second league goals of his Celtic career in the mauling of the Buddies, finding a way past Jak Alnwick with two of his five shots. The 19-year-old was unfortunate not to register an assist as he created seven goalscoring chances in a superb display.

1. David Turnbull (Celtic) - 10.0

Celtic's hat-trick hero on Saturday is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. David Turnbull struck with three of eight shots against St Mirren and soared to joint-top of the scoring charts in the process. Like Abada, Turnbull was unlucky not to come away from the victory with an assist as he made four key passes and was tidy in possession, finding a teammate with 90.6 per cent of his 85 attempted passes to land a perfect 10 rating.