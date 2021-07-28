Crystal Palace sign Joachim Andersen from Lyon on five-year deal

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old centre-back spent last season in the Premier League on loan at Fulham, before featuring for Denmark as they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Andersen becomes Palace's fourth signing under new manager Patrick Vieira, who replaced Roy Hodgson earlier this summer.

"I'm extremely proud to be joining Crystal Palace and to be playing in the world's best football league," Andersen told the club website.

"The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team.

"I have a very positive impression of Patrick from the conversations I have had with him, and I have heard nothing but great things about the manager, the club and its plans for the future."

Image: Andersen made three appearances for Denmark at Euro 2020

Vieira was keen to add another defender to his squad after signing Marc Guehi from Chelsea earlier this month.

Andersen had attracted interest from a number of clubs this summer, including fellow Premier League side Tottenham, which left Palace keen to complete a deal as early as possible.

Along with his central defensive reinforcements, Vieira has also signed midfielder Michael Olise from Reading and goalkeeper Remi Matthews on a free transfer.

Crystal Palace: What do they need to do this summer?

Scoring has again been an issue for Crystal Palace. They scored just 41 goals, ranking 15 in the Premier League, and are still searching for that consistent goalscorer.

Wilfried Zaha - always a subject of interest during the transfer window - and Benteke both hit double figures, but it's a concern the third-highest scorer was Eberechi Eze with four - well behind his team-mates.

Michy Batshuayi endured a frustrating second loan spell at the club and January signing Jean-Philippe Mateta has yet to get going. The in-form Benteke signed a new contract, but they may need to sign a new striker.

Eze's long-term Achilles injury has also rocked Crystal Palace, but the arrival of Reading's Michael Olise should help reduce the burden.

