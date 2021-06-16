Crystal Palace: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Crystal Palace begin a new era with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on the opening day of the new Premier League season.
Palace are continuing their search for Roy Hodgson's successor and should have a new manager in place by the time they travel across the capital to take on Champions League holders Chelsea on August 14.
- In full: All the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- 2012/22 Premier League kits
The Eagles will remain in London for their opening four fixtures, with the visit to West Ham (August 28) sandwiched in between home encounters with Brentford (August 21) and Tottenham (September 11).
The first derby against Brighton takes place at Selhurst Park on September 25 with a trip to the Amex Stadium on January 15.
Palace make the short trip to face Spurs on Boxing Day before kicking off 2022 with a home fixture against West Ham on New Year's Day.
Trending
- PL fixtures 2021/22: Man City start at Spurs, Man Utd host Leeds
- Tense Fury-Wilder face-off | 'I'll run him over!'
- Pogba: Rudiger 'nibbled' me
- Coman wants PL move after rejecting Bayern contract
- Pirelli reveals cause of Baku tyre blowouts
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Several people being treated in hospital after paraglider protest
- Arsenal fixtures 2021/22: Gunners start with Brentford & Chelsea
- Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day
- Leeds fixtures 2021/22: Bielsa's side start at rivals Man Utd
The South London club will hope to have their top-flight status secured by the time they host Manchester United on the final day of the campaign on May 22.
Crystal Palace's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
21: Brentford (h) - 3pm
28: West Ham (a) - 3pm
September
11: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
18: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
25: Brighton (h) - 3pm
October
02: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
16: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
23: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
30: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
November
06: Wolves (h) - 3pm
20: Burnley (a) - 3pm
27: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
30: Leeds United (a) - 7.45pm
December
04: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
11: Everton (h) - 3pm
14: Southampton (h) - 8pm
18: Watford (a) - 3pm
26: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
28: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
January
01: West Ham (h) - 3pm
15: Brighton (a) - 3pm
22: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
February
08: Norwich City (a) - 7.45pm
12: Brentford (a) - 3pm
19: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
26: Burnley (h) - 3pm
March
05: Wolves (a) - 3pm
12: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
19: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
April
02: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
09: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
16: Everton (a) - 3pm
23: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
30: Southampton (a) - 3pm
May
07: Watford (h) - 3pm
15: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
22: Manchester United (h) - 4pm
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.