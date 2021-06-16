Crystal Palace: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Crystal Palace begin a new era with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Palace are continuing their search for Roy Hodgson's successor and should have a new manager in place by the time they travel across the capital to take on Champions League holders Chelsea on August 14.

The Eagles will remain in London for their opening four fixtures, with the visit to West Ham (August 28) sandwiched in between home encounters with Brentford (August 21) and Tottenham (September 11).

The first derby against Brighton takes place at Selhurst Park on September 25 with a trip to the Amex Stadium on January 15.

Palace make the short trip to face Spurs on Boxing Day before kicking off 2022 with a home fixture against West Ham on New Year's Day.

The South London club will hope to have their top-flight status secured by the time they host Manchester United on the final day of the campaign on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

21: Brentford (h) - 3pm

28: West Ham (a) - 3pm

September

11: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

18: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

25: Brighton (h) - 3pm

October

02: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

16: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

23: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

30: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

November

06: Wolves (h) - 3pm

20: Burnley (a) - 3pm

27: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

30: Leeds United (a) - 7.45pm

December

04: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

11: Everton (h) - 3pm

14: Southampton (h) - 8pm

18: Watford (a) - 3pm

26: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

28: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

January

01: West Ham (h) - 3pm

15: Brighton (a) - 3pm

22: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

February

08: Norwich City (a) - 7.45pm

12: Brentford (a) - 3pm

19: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

26: Burnley (h) - 3pm

March

05: Wolves (a) - 3pm

12: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

19: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

April

02: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

09: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

16: Everton (a) - 3pm

23: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

30: Southampton (a) - 3pm

May

07: Watford (h) - 3pm

15: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

22: Manchester United (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.