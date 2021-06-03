Christian Benteke: Crystal Palace striker signs two-year contract extension

Christian Benteke has signed a two-year contract extension with Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old, who joined Palace from Liverpool for a club-record fee five years ago, scored 10 Premier League goals in 2020-21, taking his tally in the top tier to 82 from 255 appearances.

The Belgium international commits his future to the club at a time where Palace are looking to replace Roy Hodgson, who stepped down as manager at the end of the season.

"I'm happy and proud to commit my future to Crystal Palace. Five years already and still a lot more to come," Benteke said.

3:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League, with Benteke scoring Palace's first in the 3-2 win

"We have a great group of players and staff, and I'm looking forward to the season ahead and playing in front of our fans again."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "Christian has been an integral part of consolidating our position as an established Premier League club over the last five years.

A lot more to come 🦅

Honoured to extend my contract with @CPFC! The love and support I have received from the fans has been unbelievable. The adventure continues.. #cpfc https://t.co/LSZEa256OB — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) June 3, 2021

"He is an outstanding professional and has more than proven that he still has the quality and the hunger to perform for our club at the highest level, and I couldn't be happier to see him in red and blue for another two seasons."

Benteke was selected to represent Belgium at this summer's European Championships.

He has scored 16 goals in 39 international caps, and could feature in Thursday night's warm-up match against Greece, live on the Sky Sports red button.