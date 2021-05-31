Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker to join Barcelona on a two-year contract

Sergio Aguero is to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona on a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Barcelona say Aguero's buyout clause is set at €100m (£86m) and have confirmed that the striker will formally sign his contract this evening at 6pm local time, (5pm UK time).

He will also be presented at the Nou Camp and will attend a press conference from 7pm (6pm UK time) on Monday. The forward will officially become a Barcelona player on July 1 after his City contract expires.

Aguero's departure from the Etihad was announced at the end of March after Pep Guardiola informed City's record goalscorer of the club's decision not to renew his deal.

The 32-year-old, who was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has been restricted in his appearances this season due to injuries and illness.

Aguero, one of the most influential players in the club's history, leaves City after winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

Despite helping reclaim the league title this season, Aguero bowed out after coming on as a substitute against Chelsea in the Champions League final, which his side lost 1-0 at the Estadio Do Dragao in Porto.

In a statement, City have confirmed: "Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of June.

"In March it was confirmed a statue of the City striker has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour David Silva and Vincent Kompany. His legend will further be marked by the installation of a dedicated and permanent mosaic at the City Football Academy.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank Sergio for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well on the remainder of his career."

0:59 Relive the greatest moment of Aguero's Manchester City career, winning the title with the last kick of the 2011/2012 season

The Argentina international scored 260 goals in 390 appearances in all competitions under Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola and leaves as the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history and as City's all-time record scorer.

Eric Garcia is expected to follow Aguero in joining Barcelona this summer. The defender is a product of the La Masia academy and Guardiola brought him to the Etihad in 2017, but he made just six top-flight appearances this season.

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey but missed out on the La Liga title this season, finishing seven points behind league winners Atletico.

Joan Laporta, the club's president has said he is "moderately optimistic" over the prospect of Lionel Messi signing a new contract, while the Spanish giants are also confident of securing the services of Georginio Wijnaldum who appears set to leave Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Guardiola says he is planning on staying at City for the long term because the club "gives the manager everything he needs", after the Spaniard guided the club to a third Premier League triumph under his tenure.