Junior Firpo: Leeds sign Barcelona full-back for undisclosed fee as Ezgjan Alioski replacement

Leeds have completed the signing of full-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona for a fee of £12.8m.

Following a period of quarantine and completion of his medical, the full-back signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2025.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Firpo moved to Spain at a young age and made his breakthrough at Real Betis.

Making his first La Liga start in February 2018 in Betis' 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, the full-back went on to become a first team regular at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

0:42 Jack Harrison hopes to play a pivotal role in Leeds' progression after the winger completed a permanent move to Elland Road from Manchester City.

In August 2019, he joined Barcelona, where made 41 appearances. Barca are looking to shift players as they try to reduce their huge wage bill, with the Spanish club reportedly keen to release Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic, and loan out Philippe Coutinho - as they still need to find the money to offer Lionel Messi a new contract.

Firpo becomes Leeds' third signing of the summer transfer window and will wear the number three shirt during his time at Elland Road.

He comes in as a replacement for Ezgjan Alioski, who failed to agree a new contract at the club.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.