Ezgjan Alioski: Leeds United announce departure of Macedonian wing-back after four-year stay

Ezgjan Alioski has left Leeds United after failing to agree a new contract.

The 29-year-old made 171 appearances, scoring 22 goals over four years, at Elland Road following his arrival from FC Lugano.

Alioski, whose contract expired on July 1, helped Leeds return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years as Marcelo Bielsa's side won the Sky Bet Championship title in 2020.

Leeds said in a club statement: "Whilst the club made offers for Gjanni to stay, we have been unable to reach an agreement with his representatives and his existing contract expired last week."

Alioski, who represented North Macedonia at Euro 2020, played 36 times for Leeds last season as the club finished ninth in the top flight.

"I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building," said director of football Victor Orta.

"The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United.

"Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations.

"Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field, his teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road.

"We thank Gjanni for all of his efforts and we wish him every success for the future."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.